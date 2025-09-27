Fukui: Luxury Accommodations Appear in Wakasa Region to Attract Wealthy Tourists

Courtesy of en

Private villa fuu the FLAG offers a panoramic view of Wakasa Bay in Takahama, Fukui Prefecture.

TAKAHAMA, Fukui — Fukui Prefecture is experiencing an influx of new high-end accommodation aimed at wealthy visitors.

Now that the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet trains stop at stations in the prefecture, the Fukui prefectural government is providing subsidies to support these ventures, aiming to attract a broader range of tourists.

Private villa fuu the FLAG, which is rented out in its the entirely to one group per day

Particularly noteworthy is the beautiful coastline of Wakasa Bay. Wakasa Wada Beach in Takahama, which overlooks Wakasa Bay, is renowned for its azure waters and immaculate white sands. This pristine beach was the first in Japan to receive the international Blue Flag environmental certification for bathing areas in 2016.

In April, fuu the FLAG, a villa limited to one group per day, opened in a location offering panoramic views of the beach.

The view from a room at Wakasa Surf Hotel Il Mare

The villa is a spacious, two-story wooden structure that can accommodate up to 12 people and has a living room that is 40 square meters. In addition to a sauna and a dog run, the villa also has an on-site restaurant overseen by a renowned chef who uses locally sourced ingredients to create a variety of dishes, including Wakasa beef, amadai tilefish, Echizen soba noodles and seasonal vegetables.

The cost of a one night stay in August for two adults, including two meals, is more than ¥150,000. En, an Osaka-based management company, said that the villa has been seeing an increase in such guests as affluent families and elderly visitors.

“This beach has fans all over the country,” said company president Makoto Yamazaki, 39. “We aim to provide added value in the form of spectacular views and local cuisine, enabling visitors to create memories that can only be made here.”

Wakasa Surf Hotel Il Mare, which opened in June in Takahama, Fukui Prefecture

The Wakasa Surf Hotel Il Mare also opened in Takahama in June. Although it is a small, seven room hotel, the lobby and rooms are carefully furnished, including leather sofas and desks from renowned international furniture makers. The superb location allows guests to enjoy ocean views from glass-enclosed baths.

Recreational ocean gear is also available for rent. A one night stay for two adults with breakfast starts from ¥30,000.

“Our hotel is well-suited to wealthy domestic and international guests who want a relaxing holiday,” said Koji Hayashi, the 61-year-old president of the management company.

Up north, too

Similar luxury accommodations have also been appearing in the northern part of the prefecture.

In Fukui City, the annex Villa Takasu opened next to public lodge Takasuso last August. It features a bedroom, a kitchenette and a loft with a balcony offering views of the Sea of Japan. Prices for a one night stay for one adult start from ¥29,600, including two meals.

The reason why Fukui Prefecture is attracting these businesses is because of the prefectural support program. The prefectural government has offered a subsidy of up to ¥60 million to businesses that try to attract affluent visitors by requiring a focus on elements such as cuisine, the surrounding environment and high-quality interiors, by incorporating expert opinions and other methods. This program has been running since fiscal 2023 and aims to promote Fukui Prefecture as a destination on the Shinkansen bullet train line.

“We would like to improve the appeal of accommodation facilities as one way to make our prefecture a popular travel destination,” said a prefectural government official.

The prefectural government is particularly focusing on the Wakasa Bay region, six cities and towns in the southern region, and has begun soliciting investment plans from the public for accommodation facilities with high-priced and other ventures.

It aims to turn the region into a resort area that can attract tourists from both Japan and abroad. Discussions toward commercialization are expected to take place in the future.