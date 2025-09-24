Susuki Pampas Grass Heralds Beginning of Autumn in Aomori Prefecture, in Area Near Pacific Ocean Popular with Tourists
15:09 JST, September 24, 2025
People walk by susuki pampas grass near Ashigezaki Observatory at Tanesashi Coast in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Sunday. The grass, which denotes the arrival of autumn, sparkled in the sunshine on in the coastal area where visitors can take in a view of the Pacific Ocean. Clusters of the grass were also seen near rocks at Tanesashi Natural Lawn ground, gently swaying in the wind and delighting the eyes of trekkers.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
I am Shocked After Finding out My Son is Infertile
-
Kochi: Yosakoi Dancers from Quake-stricken Noto Area Give Thanks on Kochi Stage
-
Udon Shop from Kitakyushu Expands to Other Regions of Japan with Rich Broth
-
I Want to Get Away from Raising My Junior High School-Age Children
-
Confectioner Creates Wagashi Traditional Japanese Sweets Inspired by Jomon Period Pottery Designs
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports