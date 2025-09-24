Susuki Pampas Grass Heralds Beginning of Autumn in Aomori Prefecture, in Area Near Pacific Ocean Popular with Tourists

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk by susuki pampas grass near Ashigezaki Observatory at Tanesashi Coast in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Sunday. The grass, which denotes the arrival of autumn, sparkled in the sunshine on in the coastal area where visitors can take in a view of the Pacific Ocean. Clusters of the grass were also seen near rocks at Tanesashi Natural Lawn ground, gently swaying in the wind and delighting the eyes of trekkers.