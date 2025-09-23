Expo Visitors Hit New Single-Day High; Friday Sees over 220,000 Attendees
15:49 JST, September 23, 2025
The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday received 221,576 visitors, the highest single-day figure since the event opened, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the operator of the Expo, has announced.
With the Oct. 13 closing date approaching, visitors to the Expo topped 200,000 every day in the 10 consecutive days up to Sunday, although the Sunday’s figure remains preliminary.
As of Friday, a total of 21.86 million admission tickets had been sold. Of these, over 1 million tickets are believed to remain unused. However, all reservation slots have been fully booked through closing day, meaning some people may be unable to use tickets they have already purchased.
“As specified [in the ticket purchase and usage terms], we will not provide refunds,” said Jun Takashina, the association’s deputy secretary general, at a press conference on Monday.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
I am Shocked After Finding out My Son is Infertile
-
Kochi: Yosakoi Dancers from Quake-stricken Noto Area Give Thanks on Kochi Stage
-
I Want to Get Away from Raising My Junior High School-Age Children
-
Udon Shop from Kitakyushu Expands to Other Regions of Japan with Rich Broth
-
Confectioner Creates Wagashi Traditional Japanese Sweets Inspired by Jomon Period Pottery Designs
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More