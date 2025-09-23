Expo Visitors Hit New Single-Day High; Friday Sees over 220,000 Attendees

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka City is crowded with visitors on Friday.

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday received 221,576 visitors, the highest single-day figure since the event opened, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the operator of the Expo, has announced.

With the Oct. 13 closing date approaching, visitors to the Expo topped 200,000 every day in the 10 consecutive days up to Sunday, although the Sunday’s figure remains preliminary.

As of Friday, a total of 21.86 million admission tickets had been sold. Of these, over 1 million tickets are believed to remain unused. However, all reservation slots have been fully booked through closing day, meaning some people may be unable to use tickets they have already purchased.

“As specified [in the ticket purchase and usage terms], we will not provide refunds,” said Jun Takashina, the association’s deputy secretary general, at a press conference on Monday.