Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#2025 Expo Osaka

Expo Visitors Hit New Single-Day High; Friday Sees over 220,000 Attendees

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka City is crowded with visitors on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:49 JST, September 23, 2025

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday received 221,576 visitors, the highest single-day figure since the event opened, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the operator of the Expo, has announced.

With the Oct. 13 closing date approaching, visitors to the Expo topped 200,000 every day in the 10 consecutive days up to Sunday, although the Sunday’s figure remains preliminary.

As of Friday, a total of 21.86 million admission tickets had been sold. Of these, over 1 million tickets are believed to remain unused. However, all reservation slots have been fully booked through closing day, meaning some people may be unable to use tickets they have already purchased.

“As specified [in the ticket purchase and usage terms], we will not provide refunds,” said Jun Takashina, the association’s deputy secretary general, at a press conference on Monday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING