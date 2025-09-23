Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots

Fall Colors Decorate Mt. Kurodake; Japan’s 1st Autumn Foliage Appears on Hokkaido Mountain




The Yomiuri Shimbun
Autumn colors advance across Mt. Kurodake in Kamikawa, Hokkaido, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:48 JST, September 23, 2025

The leaves of Japanese whitebeam and other trees are turning color on Mt. Kurodake (1,984 meters) in the Daisetsuzan mountain range, creating a striking landscape of contrasting red and yellow.

Autumn colors are said to arrive on Mt. Kurodake before anywhere else in Japan. According to Rinyu Corp., which operates ropeways on the mountain, the foliage began changing in late August this year and has now progressed to the trees around the 5th station. The colors are expected to reach their greatest extent near the Sounkyo Onsen hot springs at the mountain’s base around early October.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING