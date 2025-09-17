Hot word :

Bright Yellow Cosmos Bloom in Ibaraki Pref., Filling Hitachi Seaside Park with Vast ‘Lemon Bright’ Carpet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:00 JST, September 17, 2025

Golden cosmos are in full bloom at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, delighting visitors with a field carpeted in yellow.

In the park, approximately 220,000 early-blooming “lemon bright” cosmos plants cover about 4,700 square meters, providing a seasonal floral delight.

“The newly built viewing deck offers a panoramic view of the flower field. We hope visitors enjoy the vivid lemon-yellow blooms,” said a park official. Visitors can enjoy the peak bloom until late this month.

