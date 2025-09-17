Bright Yellow Cosmos Bloom in Ibaraki Pref., Filling Hitachi Seaside Park with Vast ‘Lemon Bright’ Carpet

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Golden cosmos are in full bloom at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, delighting visitors with a field carpeted in yellow.

In the park, approximately 220,000 early-blooming “lemon bright” cosmos plants cover about 4,700 square meters, providing a seasonal floral delight.

“The newly built viewing deck offers a panoramic view of the flower field. We hope visitors enjoy the vivid lemon-yellow blooms,” said a park official. Visitors can enjoy the peak bloom until late this month.