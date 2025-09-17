Japan Tourism / Breathtaking Autumnal Views in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture Accessible Only by Trolley Train

Courtesy of Kurobe Gorge Railway

A trolley train on the Kurobe Gorge Railway crossing the Shin-Yamabiko Bridge.

Villages and mountainsides painted with vivid autumnal colors await you in Toyama Prefecture, which is receiving attention from a lot of tourists.

The Kurobe Gorge, located along the middle to upper reaches of the Kurobe River in eastern Toyama Prefecture, is the deepest V-shaped gorge in Japan. Its majesty can only be experienced by taking a trolley train.

Toru Miyagawa

The sheer 200-meter “Nezumi-gaeshi no Ganpeki” (rat-proofing cliff). It can be seen just before Nekomata Station.

The dynamic scenery from the train window is breathtaking. From late October to mid-November, the gorge is transformed into a vibrant masterpiece as autumn leaves paint the mountainsides in stunning shades of red and yellow.

Toru Miyagawa

At Nekomata Station, visitors can take photos of a cat statue chasing a mouse statue.

Following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake last year, the trolley train is currently operating only between Unazuki and Nekomata stations. Although Nekomata Station is primarily used by construction workers and power line maintenance staff, it will remain open to the general public until the entire line is fully reopened.

Come and enjoy the autumn foliage in this tranquil spot, and take the opportunity to explore this special station. At Nekomata Station, visitors will also find a new observation deck and a dedicated photo spot.

In January, The New York Times named Toyama City as one of its “52 Places to Go in 2025.” The city’s Toyama Glass Art Museum was featured in the article, which brought it a sudden surge of attention.

Toru Miyagawa

The exterior of the Toyama Glass Art Museum

The museum houses about 600 glass artworks from Japan and abroad. Exhibitions are rotated twice a year as a collection exhibition. The Glass Art Garden, featuring a spatial art installation by modern glass master Dale Chihuly, and special exhibitions are also must-sees.

Toru Miyagawa

Inside the Toyama Glass Art Museum. The Toyama City Library is housed in the building.

Another highlight is the museum building itself, which was designed by the world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma. The exterior, which combines glass, aluminum and granite, glitters under the sun. Inside, visitors are greeted by an expansive six-story atrium and an interior filled with wood, which together give a spacious and airy ambiance.

Toru Miyagawa

The museum shop sells glass products such as tableware and accessories.

The Kurobe Gorge Railway’s trolley train service is closed from December to mid-April. Unazuki Station is about a five-minute walk from Unazuki Onsen Station on the Toyama Chihou Railway Line. It is 13 kilometers away from the Kurobe Interchange on the Hokuriku Expressway.

The Toyama Glass Art Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (until 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) and closed on the first and third Wednesdays of the month and during the yearend and New Year holidays. The museum is a short walk from the Nishicho or Grand Plaza-mae streetcar stops and about 5 kilometers from the Hokuriku Expressway Toyama Interchange.

Japan Tourism is presented in collaboration with Ryoko Yomiuri Publication, which publishes Ryoko Yomiuri, a monthly travel magazine. If you are interested in stories related to Toyama Prefecture, click here.