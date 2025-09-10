Toyota, Honda to Exhibit 2 Pokémon Models at Japan Mobility Show from Late October
16:38 JST, September 10, 2025
Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. will exhibit two models that re-create characters from the popular Pokémon video game side by side at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, company officials said.
Toyota and Honda are collaborating with each other on the project to convey the fun of manufacturing, beyond their rivalry.
The Pokémon characters chosen for the display are Miraidon and Koraidon, which look like dragons and transform into motorbike-like vehicles in the game. Toyota has made a Miraidon model about 4 meters long, and Honda created a Koraidon model. Both models are approximately the same size as the characters’ official specs.
It all started when a group of in-house volunteers at Toyota and The Pokémon Co. jointly re-created Miraidon in 2024. This inspired Honda to make the Koraidon model in March; Honda’s model can drive autonomously on two wheels by using the control technology for the company’s Asimo robot.
The Japan Mobility Show will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9, showcasing the latest vehicles and technologies. More than 1 million people visited the previous show in fiscal 2023.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
-
Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily
-
‘Humorous’ Glimpse into Hell on Display at Museum Exhibition in Nagano Prefecture
-
My Anxious Father Has Put a Damper on My Retired Life
-
I’ve Loved Music Since I Was a Kid and Want to Stake My Future on It
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years