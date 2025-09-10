Toyota, Honda to Exhibit 2 Pokémon Models at Japan Mobility Show from Late October

©Pokémon.©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The Miraidon model manufactured by an in-house group at Toyota and The Pokémon Co.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. will exhibit two models that re-create characters from the popular Pokémon video game side by side at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, company officials said.

Toyota and Honda are collaborating with each other on the project to convey the fun of manufacturing, beyond their rivalry.

The Pokémon characters chosen for the display are Miraidon and Koraidon, which look like dragons and transform into motorbike-like vehicles in the game. Toyota has made a Miraidon model about 4 meters long, and Honda created a Koraidon model. Both models are approximately the same size as the characters’ official specs.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Koraidon model produced by Honda Motor Co.

It all started when a group of in-house volunteers at Toyota and The Pokémon Co. jointly re-created Miraidon in 2024. This inspired Honda to make the Koraidon model in March; Honda’s model can drive autonomously on two wheels by using the control technology for the company’s Asimo robot.

The Japan Mobility Show will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9, showcasing the latest vehicles and technologies. More than 1 million people visited the previous show in fiscal 2023.