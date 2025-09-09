Salvia, Marigold, Other Flowers in Full Bloom at Hokkaido’s Hilly Garden
The Yomiuri Shimbun
13:18 JST, September 9, 2025
Salvia, marigold and other flowers are in full bloom at a 14-hectare hilly garden of Shikisai-no-oka park in the town of Biei, Hokkaido.
The flowers will be at their peak through late September.
Travel Spots Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic ...
-
Japan’s Princess Aiko Views Ornamental Carp in Niigata Pref., Vis...
-
Japanese Banks Start Closing Down for Lunch as Staffing Shortage ...
-
Number of Trains Running on Japan's Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Tra...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Single-Day Visitors Top 200,000, Numbers Surging...
-
Former Nasu Villa of Japan Diplomat Details Region's Development;...
-
LDP Likely to Hold Presidential Election on Oct. 4, Several Candi...
-
Opposition Parties Criticize LDP for Political Vacuum, Mismanagem...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for Fi...
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair's Resignatio...
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move t...
-
Israeli Startup to Produce Kabayaki Grilled Eel ‘Meat’ in Japan U...
-
Animated Film ‘ChaO’ Tells Love Story Between Mermaid Princess an...
-
Chief of Japan's SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Ja...
-
Tokyo's Ueno Toshogu Shrine, Aglow with Gold, to Accept Visitors ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metr...
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-S...
-
Japan's Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Desc...
-
Kyoto University Researchers Develops Highly Effective Non-Addict...
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges...
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in...
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
-
Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily
-
‘Humorous’ Glimpse into Hell on Display at Museum Exhibition in Nagano Prefecture
-
My Anxious Father Has Put a Damper on My Retired Life
-
I’ve Loved Music Since I Was a Kid and Want to Stake My Future on It
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years