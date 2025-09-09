Hot word :

Salvia, Marigold, Other Flowers in Full Bloom at Hokkaido’s Hilly Garden



The Yomiuri Shimbun
A hilly flower garden of Shikisai-no-oka in Biei, Hokkaido

13:18 JST, September 9, 2025

Salvia, marigold and other flowers are in full bloom at a 14-hectare hilly garden of Shikisai-no-oka park in the town of Biei, Hokkaido.

The flowers will be at their peak through late September.

