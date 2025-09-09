Illumination Event Lights Up Slopes at Resort in Japan’s Fukushima Pref., Featuring Over 600,000 LED Lights
12:48 JST, September 9, 2025
NIHONMATSU, Fukushima — Colorful illuminations are lighting up the slopes of Adatara Resort in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture.
Over 600,000 light-emitting diodes are being used for the illuminations at the event, which includes a “Milky Way of Light” that measures about 250 meters in length, and a 50-meter-long tunnel. Visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the entire set of illuminations from a cable car.
The displays will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. through Sept. 21, Admission is ¥700 for middle school students and older, and ¥500 for children aged 4 and above.
