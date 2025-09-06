Kochi: Visitors Flock to Limestone Cave to Cool Off from Intense Summer Heat, Explore Underground Depths
14:09 JST, September 6, 2025
KAMI, Kochi — Tourists are flocking to Ryugado Cave in Kami, Kochi Prefecture, for a cool respite amid the intense heat of summer.
Ryugado is one of Japan’s three major limestone caves, along with Akiyoshido in Yamaguchi Prefecture and Ryusendo in Iwate Prefecture.
Ryugado is 4 kilometers long, with about 1 kilometer of the tourist route accessible without a reservation. Underground water flows through the cave forming waterfalls, and stalactites hang from the roof of the cave like icicles. The temperature remains around 16 C-18 C throughout the year.
Visitors enjoy photographing the illuminated stalactites.
“It’s been really hot lately, but the cave felt like I was in a refrigerator,” said a 9-year-old girl who visited with her family from Yokohama.
Kami has attracted many visitors this year, as it is the birthplace of mangaka Takashi Yanase, who inspired a current NHK TV drama.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
-
Fukuoka: 150 Cats Neutered During Event on ‘Cat Island’; Residents Work to Improve Health of Furry Neighbors
-
Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily
-
Popularity of Kobe Bakery’s ‘Anshoku’ Bread Extends Beyond City Borders; Bakery Maintains ‘Local’ Feel Despite Being Beloved Nationally
-
‘Humorous’ Glimpse into Hell on Display at Museum Exhibition in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story