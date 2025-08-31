Hot word :

3,000 Goldfish Reel in Visitors at Art Aquarium, Please Eyes in Beautifully Illuminated Tanks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:47 JST, August 31, 2025

Goldfish swim in beautifully illuminated tanks as sound plays in the background, captivating visitors with fantastical arrangements at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. A total of 3,000 goldfish of about 70 varieties swim gracefully in the tanks, including pillar-shaped tanks arranged to look like a torii gate. “The goldfish had a cooling effect and eased the summer heat,” said a company employee from Saitama City. The “Summer Art Aquarium 2025 — A New Breeze in Ginza: The Evolving Art” will run through Sept. 29.

