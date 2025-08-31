3,000 Goldfish Reel in Visitors at Art Aquarium, Please Eyes in Beautifully Illuminated Tanks

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Goldfish swim in beautifully illuminated tanks as sound plays in the background, captivating visitors with fantastical arrangements at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. A total of 3,000 goldfish of about 70 varieties swim gracefully in the tanks, including pillar-shaped tanks arranged to look like a torii gate. “The goldfish had a cooling effect and eased the summer heat,” said a company employee from Saitama City. The “Summer Art Aquarium 2025 — A New Breeze in Ginza: The Evolving Art” will run through Sept. 29.