Japan Tourism / Experience ‘Total Hospitality’ at Yatsugatake Hotel Fuuka in Yamanashi Pref.; Relax and Let Daily Stress Melt Away



The “stargazing terrace” is surrounded by greenery and has a refreshing breeze.

Yatsugatake Hotel Fuuka is an all-inclusive hotel at an elevation of 992 meters surrounded by rich green forest on the southern side of Mt. Yatsugatake in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture, that offers a multitude of services, all of which are included in an accommodation fee, under its “total hospitality” slogan.



You can take a walk with a family of goats and experience feeding them.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a welcome bar offering draft beer and Sangria with an original recipe. As I was sipping my drink in the lobby with bountiful greenery outside the large windows, General Manager Kenji Nishida brought me a freshly baked pizza.

“We want to deliver the culture passed down by the people who live at the foot of Mt. Yatsugatake with the warmth of our own hands,” Nishida said with a smile. The kiln-baked pizza glistened with melted cheese atop its crispy crust. My heart was pounding with excitement and it was only the beginning of my visit.

At the “stargazing terrace” surrounded by trees, a campfire flickered quietly. A goat family, kept at the hotel, peacefully wandered about as children were absorbed with roasting marshmallows. “Roaming the forest with the goats is a fun experience,” Nishida said.

The appeal of this hotel, which has offered all-inclusive services for more than 10 years, lies in “small delights” arranged here and there at the facility.



The large bathhouse with tatami-mat flooring is spacious and pleasant.

The tatami mats at the large bathhouse felt pleasant under my feet. Soaking in an open-air bath with hot spring water brought from Serigasawa Onsen spa combines with the breeze across the plateau to help relax both mind and body. After bathing, you can cool off with a popsicle and enjoy reading at the “forest library,” which is filled with novels and picture books.

Dinner consists of casual French dishes to be eaten with chopsticks. There is a double main course of meat and fish along with other dishes made from seasonal ingredients.



A bartender offers over 50 types of drinks, including Yamanashi-produced wine.

The sight of a chef cooking in an open kitchen is certain to excite diners’ appetites. A wide selection of drinks to suit the meal is also available, including beer, whiskey and locally produced wine.

After dinner, you can enjoy a quiet evening at a night bar with a glass in hand. Smoked dishes or udon noodles, made by the staff, may also be served as a late-night snack. Stepping outside onto the “stargazing terrace,” the view of the starry sky on the plateau will envelop you.

You will never have a moment of worry about additional charges for the services offered. You can escape the ordinary and enjoy your time in comfort at your own pace. I enjoyed my luxurious stay at this hotel.



The beautiful evening sky spreads out.

***

Japan Tourism is presented in collaboration with Ryoko Yomiuri Publication, which publishes Ryoko Yomiuri, a monthly travel magazine. If you are interested in the original Japanese version of this story, click here.