UNESCO-Recognized Nishimonai Bon Odori Dance Ritual Starts in Akita Prefecture
15:07 JST, August 17, 2025
AKITA — The Nishimonai Bon Odori dance ritual that has been recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, began in Ugo, Akita Prefecture, on Saturday, captivating spectators with the folk tradition.
The dance, which is also designated a national folk cultural asset, is said to date back to the Kamakura period (late 12th century to 1333) and is considered a fusion of dances — one to pray for a good harvest, and the other initiated to mourn a lordly clan destroyed in the late warring states period. Nishimonai Bon Odori is one of the furyu-odori ritual dances registered to the UNESCO list.
At a venue lit by torches on Saturday, some participants wearing half-moon-shaped woven straw hats and others covering their faces with black hoods performed an elegant dance to the melancholic, traditional music.
“I enjoyed the mysterious atmosphere, while feeling the tradition,” said Masato Miura, 64, who visited the town from Noshiro in the prefecture.
The dance ritual will continue through Monday.
