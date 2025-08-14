Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily
20:36 JST, August 14, 2025
A wide array of traditional Japanese lanterns are on display at the KITTE Marunouchi commercial facility in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.
About 50 lanterns — ranging from 50 centimeters to 4 meters in both diameter and height — are being exhibited at an event inspired by Japan’s summer festivals. The lanterns flash red, blue and other colors in sync with music at 20-minute intervals, starting at 4 p.m. each day.
The event will be held through Aug. 31.
