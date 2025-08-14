Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots

Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Lanterns are displayed at KITTE Marunouchi in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:36 JST, August 14, 2025

A wide array of traditional Japanese lanterns are on display at the KITTE Marunouchi commercial facility in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

About 50 lanterns — ranging from 50 centimeters to 4 meters in both diameter and height — are being exhibited at an event inspired by Japan’s summer festivals. The lanterns flash red, blue and other colors in sync with music at 20-minute intervals, starting at 4 p.m. each day.

The event will be held through Aug. 31.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING