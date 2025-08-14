Gujo Odori Festival Kicks Off 4 Days of All-Night Dancing with Yukata-Clad Dancers in Gifu Pref.
13:47 JST, August 14, 2025
GUJO, Gifu — The Tetsuya Odori dance event began on Wednesday in Gujo, Gifu Prefecture, as part of the Gujo Odori, one of Japan’s major Bon dance festivals.
The Gujo Odori dates back to the Edo period, and as part of a larger group of folk dances, it was designated as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 2022. The Tetsuya Odori dance, which starts at 8 p.m. and runs into the early morning, will be held for four nights in a row.
On the first night, festivalgoers dressed in yukata could be seen chanting and clanking their geta clogs in sync with the music.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Junglia Okinawa Amusement Park Opens; Aiming to Revitalize Northern Okinawa Island
-
Colorful Floats Depicting Samurai, Other Figures Parade Through Aomori City; 5-day Nebuta Festival Kicks Off with a Bang
-
Award-Winning Noto Chefs Design JAL In-Flight Meals; Special Dishes Seek to Promote Region, Encourage Quake Recovery
-
I’m Upset with My Father for Taking Photos of My Room without My Knowledge
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030