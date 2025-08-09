Fireworks Light Up Skies over Japan’s Lake Biwa; 340,000 People Enjoy Watching 10,000 Fireworks at Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fireworks go off at the Lake Biwa Great Fireworks Festival on Friday night.

OTSU — About 10,000 fireworks lit up the summer night sky during the Lake Biwa Great Fireworks Festival at Otsu Port in the city of Otsu on Friday. Organizers said about 340,000 people enjoyed the seasonal event.

Under the theme of “Let’s Go! Shiga & Lake Biwa — Brilliant Fireworks Over the Water,” the fireworks depicted nature, food and history associated with Shiga Prefecture with their vibrant colors and resonant sound.

This year, the organizers set aside in the paid viewing area 1,000 priority seats for Otsu residents, double the number compared to last year. Heavy rain, which started ahead of the opening, continued throughout event.

“The rain is cold, but the fireworks are beautiful,” said a 31-year-old man, who was viewing the fireworks in the priority seats with his wife.