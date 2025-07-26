Tottori: Detective Conan Mystery-solving Tour Starts in Prefcture; Participants Can Ride the Rails While Solving the Case
14:20 JST, July 26, 2025
HOKUEI, Tottori — A “Detective Conan” mystery-solving tour, featuring the popular manga and anime series, has kicked off and will run through January, putting the skills of participants to the test as they travel to locations across Tottori Prefecture.
The organizer of the tour, a committee including entities such as the Tottori Prefectural government and West Japan Railway Co., hopes to draw people in with its railway lines and facilitate tourism in the prefecture.
Gosho Aoyama, the creator of “Detective Conan,” is a native of Hokuei in the prefecture.
The tour’s plot follows the heiress of the Misasa Onsen hot spring inn, who, facing opposition to her marriage, plots to fake her own kidnapping and is caught up in a real kidnapping instead. Participants of the tour collect clues and try to identify the culprit while visiting five locations in the prefecture including in the cities of Tottori, Kurayoshi and Yonago.
On July 5, more than 200 tour participants got off at JR Yura station, also known as Conan Station, and were welcomed by town Mayor Toshiki Teshima and a mascot of Edogawa Conan, the main character of the series. The station was decorated with banners and visitors were given plastic folders featuring “Detective Conan” characters.
Participants can get three-day unlimited passes for local service JR trains in the prefecture, Wakasa Railway trains and some bus services. Original pin badges are also available.
A 19-year-old college student from Kobe, who participated in the tour with her friend, said, “It was a good opportunity to visit some places I don’t usually visit,” and added, “the mystery was so difficult.”
