Kyoto Gion Festival: Spectators Cheer for Kyoto’s Ato Matsuri Floats of Gion Festival; Festivalgoers Endured Nearly 35 C Temperature
17:00 JST, July 24, 2025
KYOTO — Beautifully decorated floats passed along a boulevard in Kyoto during the annual Gion Festival on Thursday.
Eleven yamahoko floats, gleaming under the scorching sun, paraded through Kyoto for the ato matsuri, or later festival, of the Gion Festival, a traditional event dating back to the Heian period (794-late 12th century).
The floats moved in a reverse path of the saki matsuri, or early festival, which was held a week earlier. People prayed for good health and safety.
The procession departed from Karasuma Oike at 9:30 a.m. with the Hashibenkei float leading the way. Spectators applauded and cheered when the huge floats performed a dynamic change of direction at an intersection, called tsujimawashi.
The temperature in the center of the city was 34.9 C before 11 a.m. The Ofune float, the last in line, was manned by personnel who distributed water to the participants to prevent heat stroke.
