Pink Petunias Carpet Field at Chiba Pref. Dairy Farm; Flowers Contrast Well with Vivid Blue Summer Sky
13:48 JST, July 22, 2025
Pink petunias in full bloom carpet a field at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday, creating a beautiful contrast with the blue summer sky. About 20,000 petunias of the variety Momoiro toiki (pink breath), were manually planted in an approximately 5,000-square-meter field at the dairy farm, a popular excursion spot for families. The best time to view the flowers will last through late September.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Guilty Pleasures: Calorie-Busting ‘Sinful Gourmet Foods’ Taking Taste Buds by Storm
-
I’m Considering Divorce over My Husband’s Dating App Use
-
Tokushima: British Man to Open Guesthouse in Nostalgic Port Village in Tokushima; Tebajima Island Has Charms of Quaint Fishing Village
-
Nature Walk in Japan’s Tohoku Region Draws Nearly 600; Michinoku Coastal Trail Links 4 Prefectures on Pacific Coast
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert