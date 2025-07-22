Hot word :

Pink Petunias Carpet Field at Chiba Pref. Dairy Farm; Flowers Contrast Well with Vivid Blue Summer Sky

Children are seen among pink petunias at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:48 JST, July 22, 2025

Pink petunias in full bloom carpet a field at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday, creating a beautiful contrast with the blue summer sky. About 20,000 petunias of the variety Momoiro toiki (pink breath), were manually planted in an approximately 5,000-square-meter field at the dairy farm, a popular excursion spot for families. The best time to view the flowers will last through late September.

