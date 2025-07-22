Pink Petunias Carpet Field at Chiba Pref. Dairy Farm; Flowers Contrast Well with Vivid Blue Summer Sky

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Children are seen among pink petunias at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Pink petunias in full bloom carpet a field at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday, creating a beautiful contrast with the blue summer sky. About 20,000 petunias of the variety Momoiro toiki (pink breath), were manually planted in an approximately 5,000-square-meter field at the dairy farm, a popular excursion spot for families. The best time to view the flowers will last through late September.