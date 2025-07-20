Nepal Pavilion Finally Opens at Osaka Expo; All Pavilions Now Open

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nepal’s pavilion opens in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

All 84 pavilions have now opened at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, with Nepal’s pavilion opening on Saturday.

The Nepal pavilion had remained closed since the expo kicked off in April. At its opening ceremony held around noon on Saturday, the pavilion’s staff greeted visitors with cheers.

“We are glad to be open, despite the delay,” said Birendra Bajracharya, director of the pavilion. “I want visitors to see our displays, which resonate with the expo’s theme.”

About 50 objects, including a Nepalese Buddhist statue and mandala, are on display at the pavilion. Visitors can also enjoy food and purchase items.

The pavilion is Type A, meaning Nepal handled the construction on its own. However, construction work had been suspended due to delays on the Nepalese side in paying its Japanese contractor.