Japan Tourism: West Japan Train Offers Overnight Travel for Casual Travelers

The West Express Ginga heads toward Shimonoseki with the Seto Inland Sea visible from the windows.

After the retirement of the cross-country long-distance sleeper trains known as “Blue Trains,” the West Express Ginga limited express began operations in September 2020 as an overnight train for casual journeys.

These days, tickets for scenic trains are usually sold as part of package tour products, and if they are treated as charter group trains, they often do not even appear on timetables.

However, the Ginga, operated by West Japan Railway Co., is listed on timetables as a special train which you can ride without being charged a sleeper fee. Passengers are required only to pay a surcharge for a reserved seat express fare or Green Car first class seat. We can say this is a night train with a completely new concept.

The Ginga train is a specially modified 6-car 117-series electric train that was manufactured before JR companies were privatized, and it is painted in a beautiful lapis lazuli blue.

Car No. 1 is equipped with Green Car reserved seats, and Cars No. 2, 3 and 5 have normal reserved seats that include couchettes, reclining seats and family cabins. Car No. 6 has Green Car private rooms, and Car No. 4 consists entirely of free space. Passengers can choose their preferred seat for a long, comfortable ride.

First-class seats that convert into beds in Car No. 1

The Ginga operates on three main routes depending on the season in the Sanyo, Sanin and Kinan (Wakayama) regions. This year, the Sanyo route runs between Kyoto and Shimonoseki stations until Aug. 9, and the Kinan route between Kyoto and Shingu stations in Wakayama Prefecture from Aug. 25 to Oct. 29.

One of the highlights of the West Express Ginga is its hospitality, which rivals that of package tour trains.

A premium room in Car No. 6 offers private space.

The Sanyo route Ginga departs Kyoto at 9:15 p.m., heading west along the Tokaido and Sanyo lines as night falls. The train arrives at Himeji Station at 11:48 p.m. on Fridays only, and departs again at 12:42 a.m., giving passengers time to enjoy Himeji’s famous soba noodles known as “Maneki no Ekisoba” on the platform.

The Seto Inland Sea glistens as the sun rises the next morning. The train stops for about 18 minutes at Yanai Station, where passengers can buy taimeshi, sea bream rice which is a local specialty in ekiben boxed meals, from a vendor on the platform.

A vendor carries a tray of ekiben boxed meals on a platform at Yanai Station. He sells boxes of local specialty taimeshi seabream rice, right.

Tourist information about the Yamaguchi cities of Yanai, Yamaguchi, Ube, Hagi, Iwakuni and Hofu is available in the train, and on specific days, local specialties are sold on board between Iwakuni and Shin-Shimonoseki stations.

The eastbound train departs Shimonoseki at 7:43 p.m. There are no long stops, but the onboard service is excellent. Local specialties from Shimonoseki, Hofu, Shunan, Yamaguchi and Iwakuni cities are sold onboard on specific days. Passengers can also enjoy local sake, beer and other alcoholic beverages as one of the perks of the journey.

Why not enjoy every part of the Sanyo Route while making the Ginga trip full of the excitement of an overnight train ride?

West Express Ginga Sanyo Route

The train runs on Mondays and Fridays from Kyoto to Shimonoseki, and on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Shimonoseki to Kyoto until Aug. 9, except for some dates. One-way fare is ¥12,950 for reclining seats or couchettes. Tickets are available through JR West’s online reservation system and at JR ticket offices.

