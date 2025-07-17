Kyoto Gion Festival: Yamahoko Float Procession Held in Kyoto’s Gion Festival in Rain; Festival Dates Back to Heian Period
15:57 JST, July 17, 2025
KYOTO — A procession of yamahoko floats was held at the Gion Festival in Kyoto on Thursday, a traditional event that has continued since the Heian period (794-late 12th century).
In the rain, 23 floats decorated with colorful ornaments moved slowly along the Miyako-Oji avenue crowded with people holding umbrellas during the saki matsuri, or early festival.
The annual procession was led by the naginata hoko float, which dates back to 800 years ago. Using a sword, Kento Kubo, 8, who rode on the float, cut a rope that represents the boundary between the divine territory and the secular world. That began the procession and other floats followed.
When the floats, which weigh more than 10 tons each, performed a dynamic change of direction at a junction, called tsujimawashi, spectators applauded and cheered.
A yamahoko procession is also scheduled to be held next Thursday with the participation of 11 floats during the ato matsuri, or later festival.
