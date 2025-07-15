Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Fukuoka #Festival

Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival Comes to a Close; Tall Floats Parade Through Fukuoka to Beat of Thundering Drums

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A hikiyama float of the Higashi-Nagare district parades through the compound of Kushida Shrine in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:21 JST, July 15, 2025

FUKUOKA — The Oi-Yama parade was held as the final part of Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, in the early morning on Tuesday.

Departing Kushida Shrine at 4:59 a.m. while powerful drums resounded in the area, men of the Higashi-Nagare district pulled a hikiyama float and ran about five kilometers in central Fukuoka, followed by floats of seven other districts.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING