Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival Comes to a Close; Tall Floats Parade Through Fukuoka to Beat of Thundering Drums

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A hikiyama float of the Higashi-Nagare district parades through the compound of Kushida Shrine in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka.

FUKUOKA — The Oi-Yama parade was held as the final part of Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, in the early morning on Tuesday.

Departing Kushida Shrine at 4:59 a.m. while powerful drums resounded in the area, men of the Higashi-Nagare district pulled a hikiyama float and ran about five kilometers in central Fukuoka, followed by floats of seven other districts.