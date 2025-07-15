Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival Comes to a Close; Tall Floats Parade Through Fukuoka to Beat of Thundering Drums
17:21 JST, July 15, 2025
FUKUOKA — The Oi-Yama parade was held as the final part of Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, in the early morning on Tuesday.
Departing Kushida Shrine at 4:59 a.m. while powerful drums resounded in the area, men of the Higashi-Nagare district pulled a hikiyama float and ran about five kilometers in central Fukuoka, followed by floats of seven other districts.
