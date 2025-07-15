Soothing Purple Blossoms: Lavender Flowers Draw Visitors to Hokkaido’s Farm Tomita
16:40 JST, July 15, 2025
Vibrant purple lavender blossoms entice visitors to take pictures at Farm Tomita in Nakafurano, Hokkaido. This lavender field is one of the most famous in Hokkaido, with approximately 60,000 plants of five varieties covering a total area of approximately 5 hectares. Even on Tuesday, when a typhoon hit Hokkaido, the weather was calm here, 170 kilometers north of where the storm made landfall. A 55-year-old nurse visiting from Osaka Prefecture, said, “The colors and fragrance are so soothing.” The peak flowering period is expected to last until around July 20.
