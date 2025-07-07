Nature Walk in Japan’s Tohoku Region Draws Nearly 600; Michinoku Coastal Trail Links 4 Prefectures on Pacific Coast

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People are seen at the starting point of the “Michinoku Coastal Trail Walk in Hachinohe with Pokémon Local Acts” event in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Sunday.

HACHINOHE, Aomori — A walking event was held Sunday on the Michinoku Coastal Trail, which links the four prefectures of Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima along the Pacific coast.

A total of 594 participants from Tokyo, Aomori and 10 other prefectures joined the event — dubbed the Michinoku Coastal Trail Walk in Hachinohe with Pokémon Local Acts — in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

The event consisted of two courses, an 8-kilometer walk and a 5-kilometer walk. The participants enjoyed the sight of beautiful flora and massive rocks on Tanesashi Kaigan beach, a nationally renowned scenic spot.

Homemaker Akina Fukuda, 41, of Hachinohe, took part in the trail walk with three family members. Fukuda said she was able to rediscover the charm of her hometown.

The event was organized by the Environment Ministry and the Michinoku Coastal Trail walk committee with support from The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.

It also had special sponsorship from Asics Corp. and Japan Airlines Co.