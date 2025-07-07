Nature Walk in Japan’s Tohoku Region Draws Nearly 600; Michinoku Coastal Trail Links 4 Prefectures on Pacific Coast
20:00 JST, July 7, 2025
HACHINOHE, Aomori — A walking event was held Sunday on the Michinoku Coastal Trail, which links the four prefectures of Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima along the Pacific coast.
A total of 594 participants from Tokyo, Aomori and 10 other prefectures joined the event — dubbed the Michinoku Coastal Trail Walk in Hachinohe with Pokémon Local Acts — in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.
The event consisted of two courses, an 8-kilometer walk and a 5-kilometer walk. The participants enjoyed the sight of beautiful flora and massive rocks on Tanesashi Kaigan beach, a nationally renowned scenic spot.
Homemaker Akina Fukuda, 41, of Hachinohe, took part in the trail walk with three family members. Fukuda said she was able to rediscover the charm of her hometown.
The event was organized by the Environment Ministry and the Michinoku Coastal Trail walk committee with support from The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.
It also had special sponsorship from Asics Corp. and Japan Airlines Co.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
5-Star Rice Meister in Japan Offers Personalized Blends, Advice to Customers; Clearly Explaining Rice Characteristics Is His Strength, Meister Says
-
Japan Tourism / Shirobara Dairy Factory Offers Visitors a Sweet Taste of Tottori Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporters May Have No Choice But to Raise Prices
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week