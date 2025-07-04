Rainy Season Dolls Brighten the Cloudy Sky at Resort Hotel in Yamanashi Pref.
18:30 JST, July 4, 2025
HOKUTO, Yamanashi — To help tourists enjoy the rainy season, the Risonare Yatsugatake resort hotel in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture, has been decorating the sky with colorful weather dolls called “Fure Fure Bozu” until July 7.
Unlike Teru Teru Bozu dolls, which wish for sunshine, the Fure Fure Bozu look forward to rain. The hotel, together with companies in the prefecture, collected used umbrellas and repurposed them into dolls, taking into account the colors and patterns of the umbrellas.
On Piment Street, 1,500 colorful dolls in red, blue, green and other colors hang along the 160-meter-long street. On the morning of June 14, visitors enjoyed viewing and taking pictures of the dolls under cloudy skies.
The dolls are on display from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission is free.
