Kyoto Gion Festival: Shinmen Aratame Ritual Held to Confirm Safety of Masks Worn by Goshintai Divine Objects

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People confirm the safety of shinmen masks to be used on the Funehoko float in the Gion Festival on Thursday.

12:45 JST, July 4, 2025

The preservation society of Funehoko, one of the floats of the Gion Festival, held a Shinmen Aratame ritual to confirm the safety of the masks to put on goshintai divine objects.

Funehoko is dedicated to Empress Jingu.

“The graceful and beautiful shinmen masks are like the [Roman Goddess] Venus to the townspeople,” said a 73-year-old representative of the preservation society. “It is a relief to know that they are safe [to use].”

Kyoto Gion Festival: Festivities Begins with Participants Praying for Safety of Upcoming Events 

