Kyoto Gion Festival: Shinmen Aratame Ritual Held to Confirm Safety of Masks Worn by Goshintai Divine Objects
12:45 JST, July 4, 2025
The preservation society of Funehoko, one of the floats of the Gion Festival, held a Shinmen Aratame ritual to confirm the safety of the masks to put on goshintai divine objects.
Funehoko is dedicated to Empress Jingu.
“The graceful and beautiful shinmen masks are like the [Roman Goddess] Venus to the townspeople,” said a 73-year-old representative of the preservation society. “It is a relief to know that they are safe [to use].”
