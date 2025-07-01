Japan’s Mount Fuji opened for the summer climbing season on the Yoshida Trail from the Yamanashi Prefecture side.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Climbers cheer toward the sunrise on the summit of Mt. Fuji on Tuesday.

Mt. Fuji opened on Tuesday for the summer climbing season on the Yoshida Trail from the Yamanashi Prefecture side.

Mountaineers from around the world cheered on the summit as the sun began to rise at around 4:30 a.m.

Rose Roux, a French national who moved to Tokyo two years ago due to her father’s work, said that she had always wanted to climb Mt. Fuji. The 17-year-old finally accomplished her goal before returning to France in a few days.

Roux said it was the most beautiful sunrise that she had ever seen.

Last year, the Yamanashi prefectural government introduced a daily visitor limit during the climbing season.

Mt. Fuji is located on the border between Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures.

The Shizuoka prefectural government plans to implement similar restrictions this summer, prohibiting climbers’ entry between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m., with exceptions made for those staying at mountain lodges. Three trails from Shizuoka Prefecture are scheduled to open on July 10.

This year’s climbing season on Mt. Fuji will end on Sept. 10 for all the routes.