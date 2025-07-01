Japan’s Mount Fuji opened for the summer climbing season on the Yoshida Trail from the Yamanashi Prefecture side.
16:16 JST, July 1, 2025
Mt. Fuji opened on Tuesday for the summer climbing season on the Yoshida Trail from the Yamanashi Prefecture side.
Mountaineers from around the world cheered on the summit as the sun began to rise at around 4:30 a.m.
Rose Roux, a French national who moved to Tokyo two years ago due to her father’s work, said that she had always wanted to climb Mt. Fuji. The 17-year-old finally accomplished her goal before returning to France in a few days.
Roux said it was the most beautiful sunrise that she had ever seen.
Last year, the Yamanashi prefectural government introduced a daily visitor limit during the climbing season.
Mt. Fuji is located on the border between Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures.
The Shizuoka prefectural government plans to implement similar restrictions this summer, prohibiting climbers’ entry between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m., with exceptions made for those staying at mountain lodges. Three trails from Shizuoka Prefecture are scheduled to open on July 10.
This year’s climbing season on Mt. Fuji will end on Sept. 10 for all the routes.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
Kagoshima: Sandbar Allows Visitors to ‘Walk Across Sea’ Like Moses
-
I Cannot Recover from My Dog’s Death; Putting Pain into Words Can Be Healing
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan