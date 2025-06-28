Miyazaki: New Attractions Arrive at Seagaia Resort; Hotel Renovations Also Planned

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Seagaia Circuit, a new attraction at Phoenix Seagaia Resort in Miyazaki

MIYAZAKI — Phoenix Resort Co. has introduced two new amusement facilities at its Phoenix Seagaia Resort in Miyazaki and announced that renovations will soon begin on its high-rise hotel, with the company hoping the new features will attract families to the resort.

One of the two new facilities is Seagaia Circuit, where visitors can drive electric go-karts on a 160-meter-long course at speeds of up to 18 kph. Admission is ¥1,000 for a 5-minute ride on weekdays and ¥1,500 on weekends. Drivers must be at least 130 centimeters tall.

The second new facility is a bicycle park, where visitors can ride a variety of bicycles, including one that accommodates up to seven riders. Admission is ¥800 per person for 20 minutes.

Both facilities are available even to those not staying at the hotel.

The planned renovations to the resort’s hotel, which was recently renamed Phoenix Seagaia Ocean Tower and has long been popular among couples, will add more family-friendly rooms that accommodate up to four people.

The hotel will also upgrade its facilities for children in the lobby and outdoor areas and expand the hot spring area. The company aims to complete the renovations in 2026.