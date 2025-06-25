Hot word :

Tracing Green through the Water; Junsai Water Shield Harvest at its Peak in Mitane, Akita Pref.

A woman picks young shoots of Junsai in Mitane, Akita Prefecture.

15:47 JST, June 25, 2025

MITANE, Akita — Harvesting of Junsai, or water shield, is at its peak in Mitane, Akita Prefecture, one of the leading production centers in Japan.

Junsai is an aquatic plant whose leaves float on the water’s surface, and its young shoots, wrapped in agar, are characterized by their slippery texture. It is used in soups and vinegar dishes.

Pickers ride on the boats and pick young shoots of Junsai in Mitane, Akita Prefecture.

At Abe noen (farm) in Mitane, female pickers on boats were wading green leaves spreading in the cultivation swamp and picking young shoots in the water. A 69-year-old woman who works at the farm said, “I hope you enjoy the delicious fresh Junsai.” Harvest season will continue through around August.

