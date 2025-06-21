Hot word :

Nagasaki Pref.’S Huis Ten Bosch Theme Park Welcomes New Miffy Area; Kyushu Region Residents Get Limited Time Discounted Tickets

The Yomiuri Shimbun
13:29 JST, June 21, 2025

SASEBO, Nagasaki — The Huis Ten Bosch theme park welcomed a new area featuring Miffy, the popular picture book character from the Netherlands, in a ceremony at the park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Thursday, ahead of its official opening on Saturday.

The new area, called Miffy Wonder Square, is in the center of Huis Ten Bosch, the popular European-style theme park. Fun features in the area include an aerial carousel-style ride, a restaurant with the atmosphere of Miffy’s world and a shop selling related merchandise.

The park hopes to expand its visitor base and increase their number by making the most of the widely loved rabbit’s popularity. Starting Saturday, admission fees are reduced until the end of August for Kyushu region residents to attract more visitors from that region.

Residents in the seven prefectures in the Kyushu region can enjoy 20% to 30% discounted prices of one-day tickets. Kyushu region residents pay ¥4,900 per adult and ¥3,500 per elementary school student until the end of August. The park aims to increase visitors during the summer holidays for school.

“We’ll launch at least one new project with a big impact every year,” said Kotaro Takamura, president of Huis Ten Bosch Co., which operates the theme park.

