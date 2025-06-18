Kyoto Pref. Temple’s Wind Chime Festival Helps Visitors Feel Cool in Summer Heat; Flowers in Hana-Furin to Change Throughout Festival
13:42 JST, June 18, 2025
Rows of wind chimes hang at Shojuin Temple in Ujitawara, Kyoto Prefecture, for the annual Wind Chime Festival. The relaxing sounds of the about 2,000 wind chimes help visitors feel cooler in the already scorching June heat. Among the wind chimes are hana-furin (flower wind chime), which are glass wind chimes with artificial flowers inside. They currently have hydrangeas, but they will be changed to sunflowers, then cosmos, during the festival, which is set to run through the end of September.
