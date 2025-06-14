Kagawa: Another Art Museum Designed by Tadao Ando Opens on Naoshima Island; Features Artists from Asia

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enter Naoshima New Art Museum in the town of Naoshima in Kagawa Prefecture.

NAOSHIMA, Kagawa — Naoshima New Art Museum, designed by world-renowned architect Tadao Ando, has recently opened on Naoshima Island in Kagawa Prefecture.

Naoshima is known as an island of contemporary art. While there are many works by Western artists there, the new museum collects and exhibits works by artists from Asian countries and regions. The island is home to Chichu Art Musuem, which was also designed by Ando. The museum has become a popular tourist spot.

The new museum is built on a hill. The exterior is designed to naturally blend in with local houses and the surrounding nature. The obtusely angled large roof looks as if it is an extension of the gentle curve of the hilltop. Black plaster is used for part of the walls, inspired by the burnt cedar walls of many houses in the neighborhood. The museum houses a cafe, too, from which visitors get a great view of the Seto Inland Sea.

Naoshima New Art Museum’s opening ceremony was held on May 31. Many tourists visited the museum immediately after it opened.

“There’re so many exhibits, and they’re very modern. I feel that time flows differently here,” said a woman in her 70s.

The museum is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and closed on Mondays (or Tuesday if Monday is a national holiday). The entrance fee is ¥1,500 if booked at the official booking site and ¥1,700 at the gate. Admission is free for children 15 or younger.