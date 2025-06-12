Rice Paddies Reflect Late Afternoon Sun in Fukushima Pref. City

Yomiuri Shimbun

The late afternoon sun sets both sky and rice paddies ablaze in orange and red light in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, a major rice growing area in the Tohoku region.

The Aizu basin is ringed by peaks such as Mt. Bandai, and many people can be seen taking photos of the mirror-like, waterlogged paddies down below, where farmers have just finished planting rice seedlings. According to agricultural cooperative JA Aizu-Yotsuba, farmers in the area mainly grow the Koshihikari variety.