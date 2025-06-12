Rice Paddies Reflect Late Afternoon Sun in Fukushima Pref. City
16:05 JST, June 12, 2025
The late afternoon sun sets both sky and rice paddies ablaze in orange and red light in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, a major rice growing area in the Tohoku region.
The Aizu basin is ringed by peaks such as Mt. Bandai, and many people can be seen taking photos of the mirror-like, waterlogged paddies down below, where farmers have just finished planting rice seedlings. According to agricultural cooperative JA Aizu-Yotsuba, farmers in the area mainly grow the Koshihikari variety.
