Fawn, Mother Deer at Rokuen in Nara Park Viewable to Public; View Runs Until Mid-July
16:40 JST, June 7, 2025
A newborn fawn stands next to its mother at Rokuen, a deer protection facility in Nara Park in Nara. As of Wednesday, the facility – run by the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation — held 66 fawns and 60 mother deer. Although the birthing season peaked at the end of May, more fawns are expected throughout this month, the foundation said. Visitors enjoyed taking photos of the newborns. The deer are viewable to the public until July 14 for no admission fee.
