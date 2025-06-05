Temple in Kyoto Pref.’s Uji Features Artwork of Myaku-Myaku Made with 800 Hydrangeas
12:44 JST, June 5, 2025
UJI, Kyoto – A hydrangea artwork in the shape of Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, is being featured at Mimuroto Temple in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture. The artwork will be at its best until this weekend.
Every year, the temple uses a popular topic as the pattern for the artwork, and this year, with the hope that tourism in the Kansai region will be boosted, Myaku-Myaku was depicted using approximately 800 pots of red, white and blue hydrangeas.
Many visitors took pictures with their smartphones on the stone steps in front of the main hall.
“I wondered what it was from the entrance, but when I got closer, I was surprised to see Myaku-Myaku,” said a 37-year-old woman from Kanazawa who visited with a friend.
