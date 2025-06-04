1,300 Hydrangea Pots at Nagasaki Park; Flowers Decorate Area Around Megane Bridge
16:32 JST, June 4, 2025
NAGASAKI — Pots of colorful hydrangea plants are lined up around Megane Bridge in Nakashima River Park in Nagasaki.
Nagasaki prepares the pots every year at this time to let people enjoy hydrangeas, which are the city flower. About 1,300 pots containing 22 varieties, including “Vanilla,” “Happy” and “Smile,” stand on the cobblestone pavements and are attracting many visitors.
