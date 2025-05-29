2025 Expo Osaka : Early Summer Flowers in Full Bloom at Grand Ring

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Linaria flowers bloom in the garden on the Grand Ring at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka on Wednesday.

The seasonal flowers blooming on the Grand Ring have been one of the popular attractions at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo being held in Osaka.

Currently, early summer flowers such as linaria are in full bloom along the Grand Ring’s promenade, attracting large crowds of visitors taking photos.

Part of the ring is a garden, with 800,000 plants growing on lightweight mats made from recycled materials. Spring flowers such as nemophila are being replaced with summer flowers through July, and in June, visitors will be able to enjoy 35 species of plants, including physostegia, which are native to North America.