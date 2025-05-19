Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
15:59 JST, May 19, 2025
Colorful spring flowers are in full bloom at Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the cities of Tachikawa and Akishima in western Tokyo.
The 1-hectare Flower Hill is filled with 1.8 million flowers, including Shirley poppies, a member of the poppy family also known as hinageshi in Japan.
A visitor from Shinjuku Ward, who comes to the park every season, enthusiastically took pictures with her camera. “This year’s poppies are wonderful, and I want to enjoy photographing them in the backlight,” she said.
According to the park, the flowers will be at their peak until around May 25.
