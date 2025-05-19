Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shirley poppies are seen in bloom at Showa Kinen Park in western Tokyo on Thursday.

Colorful spring flowers are in full bloom at Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the cities of Tachikawa and Akishima in western Tokyo.

The 1-hectare Flower Hill is filled with 1.8 million flowers, including Shirley poppies, a member of the poppy family also known as hinageshi in Japan.

A visitor from Shinjuku Ward, who comes to the park every season, enthusiastically took pictures with her camera. “This year’s poppies are wonderful, and I want to enjoy photographing them in the backlight,” she said.

According to the park, the flowers will be at their peak until around May 25.