Sea Bindweed Flowers Bloom in Tokushima Prefecture’s Minami Town As Summer Comes

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Flowers of sea bindweed are seen at Ohama Beach in Minami Town, Tokushima Prefecture on May 11.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:51 JST, May 18, 2025

Light pink flowers of sea bindweed are blooming at Ohama Beach in Minami Town, Tokushima Prefecture, heralding the arrival of early summer.

Beach morning glory is a perennial herb that grows in sandy soil. Its trumpet-shaped flowers, which are four to five centimeters in diameter, began blooming in early May and are expected to last until early June.

