Tottori: Japan-Themed Sand Exhibits on Display at Museum; Nara Buddha, Oda Nobunaga Sculptures Put on Display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A reproduction of the Great Buddha in Nara is seen on display at the Sand Museum at Tottori Sand Dunes in Tottori.

TOTTORI — A museum in Tottori that exhibits sculptures made from sand is holding its first exhibition themed on Japan.

The Sand Museum in Tottori Sand Dunes, titled “Travel Around the World in Sand: Japan,” features 19 elaborate sand sculptures depicting the country’s history and culture, including those related to mythology, the warring states period and postwar reconstruction period.

The exhibition, the 16th since the museum opened, is being held to mark the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A sculpture of the god Susanoo no Mikoto fighting with Yamata no Orochi

Twenty sculptors from 12 countries, including Russia, Turkey and Italy, created the works using about 3,000 tons of sand. The models include a sculpture of the god Susanoo no Mikoto fighting with Yamata no Orochi, an eight-headed serpent, and a reproduction of the Great Buddha in Nara.

Sculptures depicting feudal warlord Oda Nobunaga (1534-1582) and citizens working on postwar reconstruction against the backdrop of the Atomic Bomb Dome also are on display. There are also works faithfully recreating Mt. Fuji and Himeji Castle.

The exhibition is held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until Jan. 4 next year. Admission is ¥800 for adults and ¥400 for elementary, junior high and high school students.