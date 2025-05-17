Osaka: USJ Operator Announces Expansion of Minion Park Area; Foreign Tourists Targeted by Plan
13:19 JST, May 17, 2025&
OSAKA — The operator of the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka has announced that it will expand the Minion Park area, which features the titular yellow characters, by 40% this summer.
The renewed area will have an attraction in which visitors score points by shooting targets with toy guns and a shop which serves special food items.
Movies in the Despicable Me franchise, including the two Minions spin-offs, have earned a total of more than $5 billion (about ¥710 billion) in box sales globally.
Through the expansion, USJ aims to lure more inbound foreign tourists, the number of which has been rapidly increasing.
An event to announce the expansion plan was held on April 24, and about 300 fans of the Minions gathered to celebrate.
“Minions are popular among a wide range of generations,” said an official of USJ’s operator company. “In the new attraction, we hope visitors will enjoy the ‘reckless and wild’ experiences.”
