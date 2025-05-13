‘Laputa of Sado’ Entertains Tourists; Former Gold Processing Facility in Sado, Niigata Pref. Lit Up with LEDs
13:33 JST, May 13, 2025
An annual nighttime illumination of a former gold ore processing facility in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, is entertaining tourists and others, with red, green, white and other colored LEDs lighting up accompanied by music.
The Kitazawa-fuyukoba facility, a national historic site, was used to extract gold from ore mined at the Sado Island Gold Mines, a World Heritage Site on Sado Island.
At its peak, the facility processed 50,000 tons of ore per month before a gradual decline in gold production. It was in operation for about 15 years from 1938 to 1952.
The entire fortress-like building is now covered in plants, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an animation and earning it the nickname “Laputa of Sado,” after the Studio Ghibli film. As a result, the facility has become a popular spot for tourists.
The illumination is on from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through September, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from October onwards. The event will run until Jan. 5 next year. Admission is free.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
-
Cherry Blossoms Met with Unseasonal Snow in Hokkaido
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030