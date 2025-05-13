Home>Features>Travel Spots

‘Laputa of Sado’ Entertains Tourists; Former Gold Processing Facility in Sado, Niigata Pref. Lit Up with LEDs

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Illuminated Kitazawa-fuyukoba is seen in Sado, Niigata Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:33 JST, May 13, 2025

An annual nighttime illumination of a former gold ore processing facility in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, is entertaining tourists and others, with red, green, white and other colored LEDs lighting up accompanied by music.

The Kitazawa-fuyukoba facility, a national historic site, was used to extract gold from ore mined at the Sado Island Gold Mines, a World Heritage Site on Sado Island. 

At its peak, the facility processed 50,000 tons of ore per month before a gradual decline in gold production. It was in operation for about 15 years from 1938 to 1952.

The entire fortress-like building is now covered in plants, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an animation and earning it the nickname “Laputa of Sado,” after the Studio Ghibli film. As a result, the facility has become a popular spot for tourists.

The illumination is on from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through September, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from October onwards. The event will run until Jan. 5 next year. Admission is free.

