Walkway of Colorful Violas Blooms at Hokuto, Yamanashi Pref., in Japan; Over 20,000 Flowers Line the Streets
12:50 JST, May 12, 2025
HOKUTO, Yamanashi — A carpet of colorful flowers is delighting visitors at Hoshino Resorts Risonare Yatsugatake in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture.
About 21,000 violas in red, yellow, orange and other colors line approximately 160 meters of the main street at the hotel resort. Flags decorated with various flower motifs are also displayed above the street.
Families were taking pictures of themselves with flowers in the background on Saturday. A female company employee from Tokyo said, “It’s so beautiful, it looks like a painting.”
Visitors can see the flowers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 25. Admission is free.
