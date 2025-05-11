Visitors to Farm Can Pick Flowers to Take Home; Peonies in Full Bloom in Gose, Nara Pref.
11:53 JST, May 11, 2025
Visitors to a farm in Gose, Nara Prefecture, can pay to pick peony flowers and take them home, as the plants are being cultivated for medicinal purposes and the flowers are not needed.
Sanroku Sizenjuku Umeda Farm has some 4500 peony plants in its fields, and their magenta and pink flowers are currently in full bloom.
In 2021, a professor emeritus specializing in oriental medicine at Kansai University of Health Science started planting the peonies on his 2500-square-meter farm. He decided to offer visitors the option to pick the flowers to take home as an attraction to revitalize the area. Ten flowers can be picked for ¥600.
Visitors enjoy taking pictures of the flowers while picking them.
“It’s a very relaxing place,” said a woman visiting from a nearby city. “I like not only picking the flowers but also the fact that I can learn about the plants.”
