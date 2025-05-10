Home>Features>Travel Spots

Dyeing Firm in Tokyo Begins Drying Fabric for Summer Yukata; Firm Uses Traditional Chusen Technique


13:01 JST, May 10, 2025

Colorful fabrics for yukata are hung to dry under the sun at Iseyasu Senkosho dyeing company in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. Founded in 1916, the company uses a traditional dyeing technique called chusen to produce the same colors and pattern on both sides of the fabric, creating a beautiful gradation. “I hope people find a color and pattern that suits them and enjoy wearing yukata,” said the company’s executive director.

