Dyeing Firm in Tokyo Begins Drying Fabric for Summer Yukata; Firm Uses Traditional Chusen Technique

Colorful fabrics for yukata are hung to dry under the sun at Iseyasu Senkosho dyeing company in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. Founded in 1916, the company uses a traditional dyeing technique called chusen to produce the same colors and pattern on both sides of the fabric, creating a beautiful gradation. “I hope people find a color and pattern that suits them and enjoy wearing yukata,” said the company’s executive director.