Shizuoka Pref. Begins Collecting ¥4,000 Mt. Fuji Entry Fees; Money Helps to Conserve Mountain Environment
17:33 JST, May 9, 2025
SHIZUOKA — Shizuoka Prefecture on Friday started accepting ¥4,000 entry fee registrations for Mt. Fuji climbers, ahead of the mountain’s July opening.
Starting this season, the entry fee will be collected on the Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Gotemba trails to preserve the environment of Mt. Fuji and prevent “bullet climbing” or climbing through the night to reach the summit.
Yamanashi Prefecture introduced a similar fee last summer and doubled its cost to align with this new fee, indicating a coordinated approach.
Climbers need to register their climbing date, name and accommodation plans, such as whether they will stay at a mountain hut. They can register using the prefecture’s official app, Shizuoka Fuji Navi, and must also pay the entry fee.
Climbers also must watch a five-minute safety video and pass a short Mt. Fuji test consisting of about five questions on rules and etiquette to obtain an entry permit.
On the day, climbers are required to present their entry permit at the fifth station of the designated three trails and receive a wristband. Registration and cash payment are also available at the fifth stations.
The ¥4,000 entry fee will be used to finance the conservation of Mt. Fuji’s natural environment and cover personnel and maintenance expenses resulting from the entry regulations.
Last summer, there were about 200,000 climbers on Mt. Fuji, with about 89,000 of those ascending from the Shizuoka Prefecture side.
The prefecture expects 100,000 climbers to use the three designated trails during the climbing season, which runs from July 10 to Sept. 10. The prefecture projects to earn ¥400 million in entry fees during this time.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’