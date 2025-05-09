Shizuoka Pref. Begins Collecting ¥4,000 Mt. Fuji Entry Fees; Money Helps to Conserve Mountain Environment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shizuoka Prefecture officials check the flow of climbers and potential checkpoint locations on the Fujinomiya trail of Mt. Fuji in the prefecture in October 2024.

SHIZUOKA — Shizuoka Prefecture on Friday started accepting ¥4,000 entry fee registrations for Mt. Fuji climbers, ahead of the mountain’s July opening.

Starting this season, the entry fee will be collected on the Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Gotemba trails to preserve the environment of Mt. Fuji and prevent “bullet climbing” or climbing through the night to reach the summit.

Yamanashi Prefecture introduced a similar fee last summer and doubled its cost to align with this new fee, indicating a coordinated approach.

Climbers need to register their climbing date, name and accommodation plans, such as whether they will stay at a mountain hut. They can register using the prefecture’s official app, Shizuoka Fuji Navi, and must also pay the entry fee.

Climbers also must watch a five-minute safety video and pass a short Mt. Fuji test consisting of about five questions on rules and etiquette to obtain an entry permit.

On the day, climbers are required to present their entry permit at the fifth station of the designated three trails and receive a wristband. Registration and cash payment are also available at the fifth stations.

The ¥4,000 entry fee will be used to finance the conservation of Mt. Fuji’s natural environment and cover personnel and maintenance expenses resulting from the entry regulations.

Last summer, there were about 200,000 climbers on Mt. Fuji, with about 89,000 of those ascending from the Shizuoka Prefecture side.

The prefecture expects 100,000 climbers to use the three designated trails during the climbing season, which runs from July 10 to Sept. 10. The prefecture projects to earn ¥400 million in entry fees during this time.