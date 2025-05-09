‘Fukiya from the Sky’ Event to Offer Panoramic View of Takahashi Townscape; ‘Japan Red’ City is Famous as Former Copper Mining Center, Pigment Producer
15:33 JST, May 9, 2025
OKAYAMA – An event called “Fukiya from the Sky” will be held on Saturday in the Fukiya district of Takahashi, Okayama Prefecture, which once flourished as a copper mining center and producer of the pigment bengara red, leading to it being known as the birthplace of the color “Japan red.”
During the event, participants will stand on an aerial work platform and look down from a height of about 12 meters on the town, whose exterior elements, such as copper-colored roofing tiles, make it look like a sea of red.
There will be two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. Participants will pay ¥1,000 and be allowed to spend five minutes on the platform. Five people will be allowed to board at one time, and the event will be held 12 times in total.
The program may be cancelled in case of strong winds or other adverse conditions. Reservations will not be taken; participants will be accepted on the day of the event.
