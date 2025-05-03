Japan’s Hotokuji Temple Floor Reflects Seasonal Scenery; Visitors Snap Pictures of Green Maple Leaves on Jet-Black Floor
10:31 JST, May 3, 2025
KIRYU, Gunma — Newly sprouted green maple leaves reflected on an immaculately polished floor, creating “yuka momiji,” or floor maple leaves, caught the eyes of visitors at Hotokuji temple in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture.
The public can view the seasonal scene at the Buddhist temple’s main pavilion through May 18.
There are about 100 maple trees of the yamamomiji variety on the grounds of the temple, which is known as a great place to view autumn leaves.
Visitors snapped pictures of the trees reflected on the jet-black, mirror-like floor.
“The combination of the freshness of the new leaves and the calm atmosphere of the temple is the best,” said a 62-year-old woman from Yokohama.
