Kochi: 1st Design of Anpanman Train Makes Colorful Comeback; Train Runs Until Jan. 2026

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A train decorated with a reproduction of the original Anpanman Train livery departs from JR Kochi Station.

KOCHI — In Kochi Prefecture, where the creator of the popular picture book and anime series “Anpanman,” Takashi Yanase, grew up, a train with livery identical to that of the original Anpanman Train is now in operation through Jan. 12 next year.

The Anpanman-themed train featuring characters on the body and interior debuted on the Dosan Line in October 2000. Today, similar trains run across various lines throughout Shikoku. The reproduction is part of a commemorative project celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first train.

The reproduced first Anpanman Train runs as the express trains Ashizuri, consisting of four blue cars, featuring large illustrations of Anpanman and his friends.

On April 12, a ceremony was held at JR Kochi Station to send the train off, with costumed characters Anpanman and Baikinman making an appearance. As kindergarten children waved, the Ashizuri No. 3 departed for Nakamura Station at 11:49 a.m.

The Anpanman train mainly runs between JR Kochi Station and Nakamura Station on the Tosa Kuroshi at 5 p.m. o Railway. Some services also start from Sukumo Station.

This year, NHK is airing a drama depicting the life of Takashi Yanase and his wife, Nobu, drawing Anpanman into the spotlight. At the ceremony, Shikoku Railway Co. President Kazuyuki Shinomiya expressed his hope that “many visitors from all over Japan will come to Kochi.”